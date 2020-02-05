MUSEUM | The Lost World of Dragons 

From ancient myths passed down around the campfire to the modern CGI versions on premium cable, people love stories about dragons. Through some pretty impressive technological innovation, The Strong Museum is hosting seven full-sized animatronic dragons this winter and spring in its rotating exhibition space. The Lost World of Dragons explores a number of notable dragon stories from both historical myth and modern fiction, including Smaug from "The Hobbit." It also boasts an interactive virtual dragon-riding flight experience, and a number of artistic activities for young people. In tandem with this exhibit, the museum is hosting a Dungeons and Dragons workshop on February 29. Run by local game store Just Games, the workshop is aimed at introducing the classic tabletop role playing game and National Toy Hall of Fame inductee to the 8 to 13 age group.

The Lost World of Dragons is on display Saturday, February 8, through Sunday, May 10. Strong National Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square. Museum hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. General admission $16, free to members and kids under age 2. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.