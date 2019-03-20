Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events


POP/LITERATURE | The Caribbean/Brian Wood 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT KAIJA STRAUMANIS
  • photo credit Kaija Straumanis

This week a literary-experimental pop mashup event will be presented at Nox's low key lounge environment. Kick off your weekend with a cocktail, tunes, and storytelling at the story/stereo event featuring a reading by Rochester-based writer Brian Wood, bookended by musical sets by DC-based band The Caribbean. Formed in 1999, The Caribbean is a pop-infused outfit that shifts between gentle acoustic bops and floaty, textural, jazzy jams such as "Vitamin Ship." Wood will read from his forthcoming first book, a collection of stories titled "Joytime Killbox" (BOA Editions).

Friday, March 22, 7 to 10 p.m. at Nox Cocktail Lounge, 302 North Goodman Street. Free. facebook.com.

