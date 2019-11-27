Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 27, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Music video review: fivebyfive performs ‘Waiting in the Rain for Snow’ 

By
On November 17, Rochester chamber ensemble fivebyfive released its music video for “Waiting in the Rain for Snow” by composer David Crowell — just in time for the slushy in-between season that surely awaits us.


Produced by Marc Webster at Blue on Blue Recording Studio, the performance video features skillfully edited close-ups that fade in and out quickly on the individual musicians. This camerawork provides a visual representation of the contemporary classical quintet’s cohesion and unflappable melodic interplay. Meanwhile, splotches of blue cast cool, shadowy light on the group.

Musically, David Crowell’s composition — with its sudden shifts in time signatures and somewhat static harmonies — draws from the complex “Minimalism” of composers Terry Riley and Steve Reich. But Crowell’s urgent and ardent piece soon transitions into a more lyrical take on these established structures of repetition, with ominous yet beautiful harmonic colors that are reminiscent of the music of composer Missy Mazzoli and her ensemble Victoire.

The members of fivebyfive — clarinetist Marcy Bacon, flutist Laura Lentz, pianist Haeyeun Jeun, bassist Eric J. Polenik, and electric guitarist Sungmin Shin — are more than up to the task here. Compared to an interpretation of “Waiting in the Rain for Snow” by New York City-based NOW Ensemble (a group with identical instrumentation), fivebyfive’s take is more deliberate and contemplative, qualities that blend brilliantly with Webster’s video work.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

Luca Foresta & The Electokings @ Record Archive

Tobey Village House Band @ Abilene

Johnny's Friendsgiving: Big Logic & The Truth Serum (& Friends) @ Johnny's Pub

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 27- 3, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Leaving the stage
The musical legacy of Rochester's Bat McGrath read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.