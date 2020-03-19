1 in 4 local coronavirus victims are under 50 

The CDC examined 4,226 COVID-19 cases. The highest percentage of severe outcomes were among the elderly, as has been the case around the country. Nearly 80 percent of U.S. deaths were people older than 65.But the percentage of people requiring hospitalization was more evenly distributed between the old and young, with 55 percent of those hospitalized being younger than 65."These preliminary data also demonstrate that severe illness leading to hospitalization, including ICU admission and death, can occur in adults of any age with COVID-19," the report read.The Monroe County data showed that eight of the 30 patients here are hospitalized, but did not break down the hospitalizations by age.