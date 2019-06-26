Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 26, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

NERDCORE | MC Chris 

PHOTO BY MARA ROBINSON
  PHOTO BY MARA ROBINSON

Known for his animation and voiceover work with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, MC Chris also has a knack for hip-hop, electrifying fans across the country with his explicit geek-meets-gangster rap. His latest album is 2018's "MC Chris Is Good Music." Observing grown-up topics through a youthful lens, MC Chris uses a child-like shtick in his lyrics, referencing nerd culture sensations such as "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars" to get his messages across. MC Chris's high-pitched voice cuts through electronic metal and hip-hop beats with quick-witted verses and spacious earworm choruses.

MC Chris will perform on Thursday, June 27, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $15 advance, $18 door. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; mcchris.com.

