Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 06, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

New housing fuels hope and fears 

By
click to enlarge ARTWORK PROVIDED BY IBERO AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION. - Rendering of one of the three-family homes planned for vacant lots in the city's northeast.
  • ARTWORK PROVIDED BY IBERO AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.
  • Rendering of one of the three-family homes planned for vacant lots in the city's northeast.

Hoeltzer and Sullivan Streets are short and narrow one-ways with a mix of modest homes and duplexes, some of which are deteriorated, vacant, and boarded up. Similar to many streets in this northeast section of the city near Joseph and North Clinton Avenues, they've become enveloped in a sprawling patchwork of vacant lots that meanders through the area's residential and commercial blocks.

But Hoeltzer and Sullivan may be about to undergo a major change. The Ibero-American Development Corporation is planning on building Pueblo Nuevo, a $35 million affordable housing project consisting of 104-units spanning multiple dwellings in some of North Clinton's neighborhoods. Many of the vacant lots on Hoeltzer Street, Sullivan Street, and Kappel Place will be in-filled with new construction, which will dramatically alter their appearance.

The city's Planning Commission last month voted 7-to-0 in favor of the project, all but assuring that Pueblo Nuevo will move forward. Previously, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a zoning change that'll allow the construction of two- and three-family residences.

The project is a result of the El Camino Revitalization Area Community Charrette, which took place in August 2016, and its one part of a larger and long-term plan to uplift the North Clinton area, widely recognized as the heart of Rochester's Latino community. The area has also struggled to rid itself of drug trafficking.

Pueblo Nuevo will consist of a combination of single-family homes, duplexes, and triplexes on Hoeltzer, Sullivan, and Kappel Place, and a two-story, 22,000-square foot, 16-unit multifamily dwelling on Sullivan. Also, the old school building at 938 Clifford Avenue will be converted to an 18-unit multifamily dwelling.

All of the units will be rentals consisting of one, two, and three-bedrooms.And some units will be designated for intellectually disabled tenants. The units are available to everyone, subject to income verification, Marlin says. He declined to provide rent rates, but he says all of the rents will meet state guidelines for affordable housing.

"We have enough units here to make a transformative change to the area," says Eugenio Marlin, IADC's executive vice president. "There will be more eyes on the street with that many people and some of the issues that have plagued the area will be greatly reduced."

However, not everyone in the neighborhood is as enthusiastic as Marlin. Some residents have complained to city officials about the size of the proposed buildings and a parking shortage, they say, is sure to develop with such a sharp increase of residents.

IADC met with neighbors several times and developed a design plan that reflects the history and culture of the area, Marlin says.

But Andrew Cehelsky, a long-time resident on Hoeltzer Street, says it's too much new housing for streets like his. The triplexes are out of scale with most of the other buildings on the street, he says. IADC held meetings, but they were sparsely attended, and most people don't understand the consequences of increasing density in a neighborhood, Cehelsky says.

"There's going to be one of these big box buildings next to me," Cehelsky says. "They block out the sun. You're looking at a wall."

Cehelsky was one of more than 30 area residents who signed a petition asking the Planning Commission not to approve the project.

But the Planning Commission had to consider several things in making its decision to approve the project, says Zina Lagonegro, the city's zoning manager.

"We have a lot of vacant land there and there's not a lot of people lining up to buy vacant land," Lagonegro says. "And Ibero will be managing the properties and they have a good track record."

Tags: , , , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

Dyson Day: Hooked On Literacy @ URMC Class of '62 Auditorium

The 19th Annual Anne E. Dyson Memorial Grand Rounds and Child Advocacy...
Business 1st Wednesday: Rochester Community Construction Contractor Forum @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

Business 1st Wednesday: Rochester Community Construction Contractor Forum @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

For more information on this program or for technical assistance, please contact...
Rochester American Chemical Society Annual Meeting @ Nox

Rochester American Chemical Society Annual Meeting @ Nox

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Message to Commissioner Elia about RCSD's future: "Engage us in your decision."

    • Funny how some people trash unions while simultaneously taking advantage of every benefit fought for…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: Dem leaders designate Harris for Council seat

    • Ms. Lewis, if you want to get the media's attention in Rochester, you need to…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: 'We’re better than this': lessons from the Michael Cohen hearing

    • The 62,984,828 individuals who voted for Trump in 2016 clearly demonstrated that they're not better…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    March 6-12, 2019
    Cover Story:
    Power peers
    Advocating for women of color in the arts read more ...

    By Rebecca Rafferty

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.