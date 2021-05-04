NY lawmakers move to extend eviction moratorium through August 

click image

Tenants in New York continuing to experience financial hardship and fall behind on rent payments as a result of the pandemic would be safe from eviction until the end of August under a bill approved Monday by both chambers of the state Legislature.The bill would extend the current moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in the state until Aug. 31.The moratorium applies to tenants who file a hardship declaration form with their landlord. If an eviction proceeding has already been started in court, that declaration can be filed with the court instead.The measure complements funding allocated in this year’s state budget to provide relief for tenants who’ve struggled to pay rent during the pandemic. That funding — $2.4 billion — hasn’t been released because the state’s disbursement mechanism is still in the works.When the program starts, the funding will provide up to a year’s worth of back rent for tenants — dating to March 13, 2020 — and certain low-income tenants will also be eligible for three months of future rent payments under the program.But the legislation approved Monday is intended to protect tenants who may fall through the cracks, and not have immediate access to rent relief, its sponsors said.“Ensuring that everyone has access to a stable, safe place to live is always a priority, but it’s never been more important than it is now,” said Sen. Brian Kavanagh, a Democrat who s chairs the Senate Housing Committee. “We also urgently need the state to get the relief programs we’ve enacted for tenants and landlords, homeowners, and small businesses up and running as soon as possible, so people can get the financial assistance they need.”Republicans in the state Legislature were largely against the measure, saying landlords can’t continue to keep covering their overhead costs without revenue from tenants for the next several months.“We want to help those who need it, and for over a year now, we have been doing that,” said Assemblymember Michael Lawler, a Republican from the Hudson Valley. “But there does come a point where we need to have individuals taking responsibility and accountability for the contracts that they have entered into.”If the bill is signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it would take effect immediately.