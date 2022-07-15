People should be able to sell recreational weed by the end of the year 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Cannabis flower for sale on a dispensary shelf.

click to enlarge

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management expects to begin accepting applications for dispensary licenses in August, with a goal of recreational marijuana retail sales starting by the end of the year.The state’s Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved regulations Thursday that set the ground rules for license applications and dispensary operations. The Office of Cannabis Management will now implement the new regulations.“This is part of us completing the cycle and finding a way for us to bring adult-use cannabis online in New York state,” Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said during a visit Thursday to Three Cord Ranch in Derby, Erie County, which is one of over 200 operations across the state that has been granted a license to cultivate marijuana.The licenses are conditional and are intended to offer entrance into the state’s new legal cannabis marketplace for people who were previously harmed by criminalization. For example, the regulations will require a group of business partners applying for a license to include at least one person who was convicted of a cannabis offense in New York; had a parent, child, or spouse convicted of an offense; or was a dependent of a person convicted of an offense.Chris Alexander, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, said the goal is to ensure an equitable marketplace which undoes decades of harm from cannabis prohibition.“The work we’re doing is producing real opportunity and access for New Yorkers and for others interested in entering into the market here that we’re building,” Alexander said. “One that centers equity and real diversity and inclusion.”Alexander emphasized that he’s confident the first retail licenses will be granted by the end of the year, though he wouldn’t offer a more specific timeframe.Applications for conditional retail licenses will be subject to a non-refundable $2,000 application and license fee.In February, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill authorizing New York hemp growers to begin cultivating recreational cannabis, effectively building the state’s supply for the soon-to-come recreational market. With the addition of 20 new cultivator licenses, also approved by the board Thursday, a total of 203 cannabis growers are licensed to grow in New York State.Alexander said giving small farmers a leg up will help ensure New York’s cannabis industry does not become dominated by big market players.“New York is going to be the biggest market in the world, so we will have big operators, folks who can lend their expertise and their talents to support the work, and really work hand-in-hand with operators like (Three Cords Ranch owner) Todd (Gianlando),” Alexander said. “I think what we’ve done that has not been done elsewhere is that instead of having the foundation of our adult-use market be those big operators, we allowed small farmers to get their foot on the ground.”