No humbug: Geneva Theatre Guild to livestream holiday classic 'A Christmas Carol' 

Anyone who has not seen ghosts of the past, present, and future in 2020 is likely full of the dickens. But the year is not over, and Christmas ghosts are a persuasive bunch. This weekend, Geneva Theatre Guild will have you seeing ghosts in its adaptation of this holiday perennial, written and directed by local multi-threat Steve Duprey. After 177 years, the story still bears witness to the timeless — and the timely — concerns of the day: “While there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.”
But to play it safe, “A Christmas Carol” will be livestreamed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 11-13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12, which, along with the performance, are available on the Geneva Theatre Guild website, genevatheatreguild.org
