No new deaths in latest COVID-19 numbers from Monroe County 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County show 23 new confirmed cases since the last update.The statistics released on Sunday show that 10 of those new confirmed cases involve people between the ages of 20 and 30.There were no new deaths since the previous report. The total is 269 to date.76 individuals are hospitalized, with 10 patients in the ICU on a ventilator. That number has remained low in the last several weeks, and it has remained at 10 patients since last Wednesday.