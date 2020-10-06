October Letters: Crosswords, comebacks, and cigarette ads 

CITY wants to hear you rant and rave.
Your feedback must:
• be no more than 250 words
• respond to CITY content
• be engaging
CITY reserves the right to edit for accuracy, length, and readability.
Send your rants and raves to: feedback@rochester-citynews.com or
CITY (ATTN: Feedback)
280 State St.
Rochester, NY 14614
WHERE'S MY CROSSWORD?
I was so happy to see the newly reformatted CITY at our local food co-op. There's nothing more satisfying and enlightening than excellent reporting and thoughtful writing about local events. Thanks for being back in what is a great "pandemic pivot."
The glossy, heavier paper and staple binding impart an important "look-feel" that kept me engaged as I read from cover to cover, gulping in the thought-provoking “now” of Rochester as only CITY provides. Well done!
I just have one request: Could you bring the crossword puzzle back?
Diane Macchiavelli, Rochester
CITY: We heard you, Diane, and the many CITY crossword fans like you. See page ** for your puzzle.
COUGH, HACK, AHEM
It's so good to have CITY back, and the new format is very welcome. Specifically, the longer news or news-related pieces. The greater depth, compared to the weekly newspaper format, is appreciated. Whatever hoops you all had to jump and crawl through, the final product was worth this reader’s wait.
Now comes the “but.” I had hoped we had seen the last of CITY’s acceptance of cigarette advertising. In the simplest of terms, such advertising contradicts the values and standards which have consistently been expressed by CITY.
James S. Evinger, Rochester
CITY: Duly noted, James.
OW, THAT HURT
After reading CITY’s “Rochester’s superintendent is moving fast and breaking eggs,”
I had a sinking feeling of despair. As an RCSD graduate and a teacher in the district, I can’t help but feel we were being personally attacked by the description of the loss of 528 educators and $130 million dollars of funding as “a few broken eggs.”
Through the revolving door of superintendents, one thing has remained constant: the catch phrases and jargon that boil down a district of 26,000 students and over 3,000 educators to pawns in the game of state and city austerity. “We have to do more with less,” they say. Tell that to a class of 8-year-olds who lost their reading teachers two weeks before winter break.
The truth is this superintendent will be no different than the 13 before her if she refuses to be brave and tell the truth. Education is an investment from which savings cannot be created.
Claire Labrosa, Rochester
HELL HATH NO FURY
I look forward to voting in CITY's Best of Rochester every year. I want to support great local businesses and people — and the theater community is no exception.
But this year, Best of Rochester ignored honoring any theater companies or shows this year. There was no “Best Local Theater Company” or “Best Community Production” or “Best Regional Production.” Nothing.
While the pandemic kept a lot of shows and companies off the stage this year, there was still some great theater in the months prior to the shutdown. Not giving those shows a platform to be recognized is a disappointing burn to them. And what about acknowledging shows that went virtual in the face of the pandemic?
For a publication that champions local theater — and is the only one in Rochester that does — to not recognize artists who worked to make great theater in this shortened year is extremely disheartening.
Justin Rielly, Rochester
Rielly is the founder of Aspie Works
CITY: If all the years of running the Best of Rochester readers’ poll has taught us anything it is that hell hath no fury like theater people scorned. Every year, CITY takes a gut punch from the theater community over its Best of Rochester theater categories. They’re either too broad, too narrow, or too confusing to the casual theater-goer who doesn’t know the difference between community theatres and regional theaters and roadhouses. Given the dearth of theater this year, we thought recognizing the “Local Theater Company that Best Weathered the Pandemic” was reasonable. We’ll keep trying. But, oh, the drama of it all!
WELCOME BACK
Awesome to see CITY back on the newsstand. We live in Livingston County, but always look in the print edition of CITY to see what is happening in the city to drive in and enjoy. Glad to see it on the shelf.
Jim Waide, Avon