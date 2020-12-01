click to enlarge

click to enlarge

With “Always Love,” local acoustic musician Maria Gillard winds up and lets fly with a new, 10-track CD full of wry wit and easy-going Americana that swings a bit. The music variously comes off as melancholic and clever.To simply call it folk music is dismissive: Whenever trio member Perry Cleaveland steps in with his mandolin and makes with the rhythm changes, he exudes just a hint of southern charm. Bassist Doug Henrie holds down the bottom end of the rhythm like a hug from a teddy bear that just got out of the dryer, and on “In Case You Haven’t Noticed,” the harmonies between Gillard and guest performer Rita Coulter are full of comfort.“How Did We Get Here,” the song Gillard contributed to the concert showcase If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song, is also worth highlighting. “How Did We Get Here” is a poignant poem that asks the question, “Where did it all go?” Well, it’s all right here on “Always Love,” an album overflowing with Gillard’s songwriting talent.