Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 27, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'The Doctor' 

By
click to enlarge mathiassandberg_albumcover.jpg
Mathias Sandberg

‘The Doctor’

Sandberg Music

sandbergmusic.com

There are many things I miss about the Rochester International Jazz Festival which, like just about everything live, was cancelled this past summer. High among them is the chance to hear adventurous Scandinavian jazz artists who are almost always new to me. That’s one of the reasons it felt good to discover guitarist Mathias Sandberg’s superb debut album, “The Doctor.”

Sandberg grew up in Finland, and after a brief stint at Berklee College of Music in Boston, he returned to his homeland and formed a band. The group, Dr. Sandberg’s Soul Clinic, didn’t last long — but Sandberg is still known as “The Doctor.” Let’s put all the medical puns aside except to say what is undeniably true: Sandberg operates with great precision and dexterity with his Ibanez electric guitar.


When he solos on tunes such as “Too Bad” or “Breakfast Blues,” his fingers just fly over the fretboard. But he’s more than a speed demon; his tone is gorgeous throughout. And on every track, Sandberg employs just the right mix of rhythm and lead guitar. It doesn’t hurt that his trio — with Zacharias Holmkvist on bass and Stefan Brokvist on drums — is as tight as it gets.


Sandberg wrote seven of the album’s eight tunes, and they are unfailingly original. “Not Yet” has roots in a blues progression, but it’s such a fresh take on the genre, the connection isn’t necessarily obvious. Other tunes, such as “Brewin’,” are more overt contributions to the blues tradition. The album ends with a lovely, if melancholic rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” alternating with the B section of John Coltrane’s “Naima.” That may sound like an unlikely mash-up, but it works beautifully.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
27 Wed
28 Thu
29 Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1 Mon
2

Eastman Jazz Ensemble @ Eastman School of Music

Eastman New Jazz Ensemble & Eastman Jazz Lab Ensemble @ Eastman School of Music

Incantare Talks: The Origin Story @ Livestream

Incantare Talks: The Origin Story @ Livestream

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News