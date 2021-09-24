One RPD officer in the Daniel Prude case faces internal dept. charges 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Daniel Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020.

Only one of the seven Rochester Police officers who had been suspended after the death of Daniel Prude in March 2020 will face the possibility of disciplinary action after an internal investigation by the Rochester Police Department.In a brief statement issued by the department Thursday, the police department’s conflict counsel determined "potential grounds for legal recourse" against officer Mark Vaughn.RPD served Vaughn with departmental charges, but it was not specific about what kinds of charges were filed or what possible disciplinary action he might face.The RPD statement said that it fully supports Vaughn’s right to due process and to defend himself against the charges. A formal hearing will be scheduled in the future.A grand jury empaneled as part of the New York State Attorney General’s investigation declined to indict any of the seven officers earlier this year.Prude died after he was pinned to the pavement by police while he was having a mental health crisis. He suffocated and died a week later.The statement released by RPD said the department remains committed to reform efforts and that several steps were taken over the last 17 months, including launching a Crisis Intervention Team, new officer training programs, and some revised officer policies on the use of force.