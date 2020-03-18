Open for (limited) business 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RENÉE HEININGER

Vegan pizza and other meals are available for pick-up from New Ethic Vegan Pizza.

Workplace shut-downs due to COVID-19 are affecting people across the nation, including here in Monroe County. I'm writing this one day into working from home after my office told employees not to report in. You might be reading this from your couch, having been told to work from home. It's going to be a lonely few weeks.

I'm fortunate in that I can easily work from home with few hassles. The same can't be said for those working in the food industry, who took a big hit on Monday when the state mandated that all restaurants, bars, and cafés switch to take-out only. This impacts everyone: whether you enjoy your morning espresso at a café before work, grab a bite out at lunch, or enjoy dinner with friends before heading home, our cafes, restaurants, and bars are the cells of our society that keep it energized. But more than inconveniencing us, the shut-downs are a seriously big deal to food businesses — especially the small, local ones.

While some have chosen to shut down operations altogether, a bunch of local coffee shops and eateries are staying open, but with limited offerings and no dine-in service, per the governor's executive decree. Many are providing curbside service so that you don't have to get out of your car. Many more are taking orders online and over the phone, and are providing delivery either directly or through online apps, such as Grubhub and Door Dash.

At New Ethic Vegan Pizza (newethicpizza.com, @newethicpizza) in Irondequoit, owner Matt Nersinger cut his dining room seating in half over the weekend, and before the mandate was established, ended dining-in altogether. Fortunately for him and New Ethic, he does not have wait staff, but he does have a large team that performs all duties including taking orders and preparing and making the food. They have downsized their regular staff in order to keep everyone healthy and safe. New Ethic is offering curbside pickup upon request and in-store pickup is available as well. In-house delivery is also available in the 14622 and 14617 areas, and Nersinger encourages folks outside of those areas to use GrubHub or Uber Eats for delivery. New Ethic is currently open Wednesday through Saturday, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Ugly Duck Coffee (uglyduckcoffee.com, @uglyduccoffee) has also been ahead of matters in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Last week, owner Rory Van Grol switched to reusable cups, with even in-house orders served in to-go vessels to prevent contamination. Lids and milks were no longer self-serve and were doled out behind the bar by gloved workers. Over the weekend he conferred with his staff and decided that starting Monday, March 16, the sit-in dining area would be closed, and only to-go orders would be taken.

Many people we spoke to said they'd prefer cashless transactions, if possible, as money tends to carry more microbes than we'd prefer to think about. Van Grol also implemented a paid sick leave program for his staff, should they feel ill — which is a big deal for a small business. Van Grol says he feels a responsibility to make his team feel as safe as possible, a duty he holds seriously, and one he expects our government to embrace as well.

The pastries at Ugly Duck are from Flour City Bakery and Scratch Bakery, two other local businesses that are treading troubled waters. Additionally, Van Grol is setting up a virtual tip jar on the Ugly Duck website that he will distribute to all of his employees. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aside from patronizing these businesses, a good way to take care of workers is to tip generously. Many cafés, bars, and restaurants sell branded merchandise, and you can get coffee by the pound from coffee houses to help support them as well as local roasters. Gift cards are available in-store and online.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RENÉE HEININGER

Swan Dive's fare is only available for take-out until this epidemic passes.

Nick Ryan of Swan Dive (swandiveroc.com, @swandiveroc) says the staff is severely reduced from 30 to only two people on duty. Owners are not paying themselves, and they are trying to do what they can for the staff, including, like many other spots, giving excess food to its employees. Swan Dive is still taking to-go food orders, and owners hope to have a delivery service in place this week.

Beloved burger spot Charlie Riedel's Restaurant on Empire Boulevard (charliesrestaurants.com) started curbside pick-up on Monday and will continue to take to-go orders. Radio Social is closed until April 13, but gift cards are available at exploretock.com/radio-social. Rohrbach's two locations will stay open for take-away orders (rohrbachs.com). The Buffalo Road location will develop a cost-effective menu for the families that reside nearby, and it'll be open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Railroad Street location will serve to-go pizzas and beer, and will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.

This story will be updated with a list of restaurants, cafés, and bars that will remain open for to-go business during the epidemic. If you have tips please let us know in the comments section of this article, or send an email to the address below.

Chris Thompson is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to becca@rochester-citynews.com.