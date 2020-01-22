Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 22, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

OPERA | Eastman Opera Theatre 

Neither opera written by each composer — presented by Eastman Opera Theatre in its winter double bill — are well-known. Antonio Salieri's "Prima la musica e poi le parole" (First the music and then the words") and Mozart's "Der Schauspieldirektor" ("The Impresario") were premiered at the same 1786 competition in Vienna, and both works center around the casting of an opera and the comical tension that swirls around the process. And Eastman Opera Theatre knows how to present Classical opera in a fresh light, if its production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" last season (pictured) is any indication.

Eastman Opera Theatre will present its winter double bill Saturday, January 25 and Thursday, January 30 through Saturday, February 1, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, January 26 and Sunday, February 2, at 2 p.m. 804 Annex Blackbox Theatre at Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. $26. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org.

