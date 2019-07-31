OPERA | Finger Lakes Opera presents 'La Bohème' 

Conductor Gerard Floriano recalls that Puccini's "La Bohème" was the first opera he ever saw. He finds it an ideal introduction to the art form, as well as one "that even opera fans never get tired of," he says. So Puccini's romantic masterpiece is an ideal cornerstone for the summer 2019 season of Finger Lakes Opera. This is the seventh season for the opera company, and for Floriano as its artistic director. This "Bohème" offers a Moulin Rouge-inspired setting and an ensemble of young local talent. The leads are headed by two fast-rising singers: tenor Jonathan Burton as Rodolfo and soprano Elaine Alvarez (pictured) as Mimi.

Finger Lakes Opera presents "La Bohème"on Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 11, 2 p.m. at Canandaigua Academy Theatre, 435 East Street, Canandaigua. $50. 750-3138. fingerlakesopera.org.