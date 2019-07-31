Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 31, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

OPERA | Finger Lakes Opera presents 'La Bohème' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Conductor Gerard Floriano recalls that Puccini's "La Bohème" was the first opera he ever saw. He finds it an ideal introduction to the art form, as well as one "that even opera fans never get tired of," he says. So Puccini's romantic masterpiece is an ideal cornerstone for the summer 2019 season of Finger Lakes Opera. This is the seventh season for the opera company, and for Floriano as its artistic director. This "Bohème" offers a Moulin Rouge-inspired setting and an ensemble of young local talent. The leads are headed by two fast-rising singers: tenor Jonathan Burton as Rodolfo and soprano Elaine Alvarez (pictured) as Mimi.

Finger Lakes Opera presents "La Bohème"on Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 11, 2 p.m. at Canandaigua Academy Theatre, 435 East Street, Canandaigua. $50. 750-3138. fingerlakesopera.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
31 Thu
1 Fri
2 Sat
3 Sun
4 Mon
5 Tue
6

JapKam Duo @ St. Joseph's Park

Middays at Midtown: Band-inPublic @ Midtown Commons

Deborah Magone @ House of Guitars

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

July 31- 6, 2019
Cover Story:
Forfeiting bail
New laws will eliminate or curb the use of money bail in New York read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.