Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 27, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

OPERA | 'Virtual Bravo Nights' 

By
click to enlarge Soprano Brittany Rumph (left) and mezzo-sorano Joelle Lachance will perform during "Virtual Bravo Nights" on July 28. - PHOTOS PROVIDED
  • PHOTOS PROVIDED
  • Soprano Brittany Rumph (left) and mezzo-sorano Joelle Lachance will perform during "Virtual Bravo Nights" on July 28.
It’s been a while — February 5, actually — since patrons at The Little Theatre Café had the opportunity to witness emergent professional opera singers perform in a casual recital setting. But in teaming up with the Virtual Little Café, the Opera Guild of Rochester is offering audience members the next best thing. On Tuesday, July 28, the first online edition of the “Bravo Nights” concert series will feature soprano Brittany Rumph and mezzo-soprano Joelle Lachance. Both singers have made their Carnegie Hall debuts (in 2018 and 2019, respectively), and have studied with Roberts Wesleyan College’s Director of Vocal Studies Constance Fee.

Rumph, who possesses a shimmering upper vocal register and an ability to dispense with operatic, jazz, and gospel styles equally, will perform selections from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” as well as arias by Verdi and Puccini. The soprano will be accompanied by Brock Tjosvold on piano.


Lachance sings with a nuanced combination of pitch control and power, and will present arias by a wide range of composers, including Mozart, Offenbach, Richard Strauss, and Kurt Weill. Pianist Wilson Southerland will accompany Lachance.

This streaming performance of “Virtual Bravo Nights,” featuring Brittany Rumph and Joelle Lachance, will take place on Tuesday, July 28, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free; virtual tips are welcome. operaguildofrochester.org/bravo-nights; Opera Guild of Rochester's YouTube page.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
27 Tue
28 Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2
Bravo Night @ Virtual Little Cafe

Bravo Night @ Virtual Little Cafe

An Informal, cabaret-style evening, with popular opera arias and musical theatre hits,...

Johnny Matt Band @ Livestream

The Mighty High & Dry Duo @ Abilene

The Mighty High & Dry Duo @ Abilene

This is an outdoor event in the patio....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.