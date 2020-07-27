Soprano Brittany Rumph (left) and mezzo-sorano Joelle Lachance will perform during "Virtual Bravo Nights" on July 28.
It’s been a while — February 5, actually — since patrons at The Little Theatre Café had the opportunity to witness emergent professional opera singers perform in a casual recital setting. But in teaming up with the Virtual Little Café, the Opera Guild of Rochester is offering audience members the next best thing. On Tuesday, July 28, the first online edition of the “Bravo Nights” concert series will feature soprano Brittany Rumph and mezzo-soprano Joelle Lachance. Both singers have made their Carnegie Hall debuts (in 2018 and 2019, respectively), and have studied with Roberts Wesleyan College’s Director of Vocal Studies Constance Fee.
Rumph, who possesses a shimmering upper vocal register and an ability to dispense with operatic, jazz, and gospel styles equally, will perform selections from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” as well as arias by Verdi and Puccini. The soprano will be accompanied by Brock Tjosvold on piano.
Lachance sings with a nuanced combination of pitch control and power, and will present arias by a wide range of composers, including Mozart, Offenbach, Richard Strauss, and Kurt Weill. Pianist Wilson Southerland will accompany Lachance.