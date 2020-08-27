Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 27, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Ortiz resigns Council seat to assume elections commissioner post 

By
Hours after her appointment Thursday morning to the post of Monroe County Democratic elections commissioner, Jackie Ortiz prepared to step into the job by resigning her City Council seat, effective immediately.

While her appointment is contested by a small faction of Democrats in the county Legislature, the City Council announced that it had received her resignation and was accepting applications for her seat.
Related Group of Democratic legislators appoints Ortiz as elections commissioner
Newly-installed Democratic Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz
Group of Democratic legislators appoints Ortiz as elections commissioner
The vote, which was announced Wednesday, was the latest development in a protracted intra-party fight over the elections commissioner post.
By Jeremy Moule
News
The Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy with another Democrat. If Council members can’t reach a decision within 30 days, President Loretta Scott can appoint someone.
click to enlarge Newly-installed Democratic Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Newly-installed Democratic Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz
“On behalf of the City Council I would like to formally thank Council member Ortiz for her decade of service to the city of Rochester and wish her well in her new endeavor as the Democratic commissioner of the Monroe County Board of Elections,” City Council President Loretta Scott said in a prepared statement.

Factions of the Monroe County Democratic Committee have been quarreling over the elections commissioner position since March, when Colleen Anderson left the post for a job in County Executive Adam Bello’s administration.

Party members elected Ortiz to serve as the new Democratic elections commissioner during a court-ordered election on July 25.

Many party members hoped for a speedy confirmation by the county Legislature, but five Democratic legislators, including Minority Leader Vince Felder, joined with the entire Republican caucus to delay installing Ortiz.
Related Monroe County Democratic legislators say they have ousted their leader
Monroe County Democratic legislators say they have ousted their leader
Monroe County Democratic legislators, plagued by infighting for months, are clashing over who among them leads their caucus.
By David Andreatta and Jeremy Moule
News
That maneuver tore open an already gaping divide in the Democratic caucus that culminated in a leadership coup Wednesday, when the other nine members of caucus said they had elected first-year Legislator Yversha Roman to serve as minority leader. Felder has said that vote was invalid. 
click to enlarge The Monroe County Legislature's Democratic Minority Leader Vincent Felder. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • The Monroe County Legislature's Democratic Minority Leader Vincent Felder.


Wednesday was also the deadline that a state judge imposed on the Legislate to confirm Ortiz. When the Legislature did not act, the appointment fell under state law to the Legislature’s Democratic caucus.

The caucus took that step early Thursday when Roman called a meeting and joined with the legislators who had elected her minority leader to install Ortiz.

Felder reiterated his position that the leadership vote was invalid, that he remains minority leader, and that the election Ortiz won was flawed.

“No one who believes in the law should accept this and think it’s right,” Felder said.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
30 Mon
31 Tue
1 Wed
2
WOC Art Monthly Book Circle @ Livestream

WOC Art Monthly Book Circle @ Livestream

NK Jemisin's "The City We Became." Live on FB....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.