Other Half Brewing challenges breweries to get 'All Together' 

Most breweries would be thrilled to get the heralded Other Half Brewing branding onto one of their cans.

Recall last year’s release of Dream Ale, an Other Half collaboration with Genesee which saw hundreds of eager drinkers lined up across the Pont de Rennes bridge waiting for a four-pack. The whole batch sold out in just two hours.

Now, any brewery has the chance to get a slice of Other Half.

The Brooklyn-based brewery, which has a second location in East Bloomfield, has launched “All Together,” a “worldwide collaboration” beer aimed at supporting hospitality workers that is open to any brewery that wants to brew it.

Other Half has provided an open-source base recipe, the Chicago-based Stout Collective has provided public domain 12 ounce and 16 ounce can label art, and Blue Label Packaging Company, of Lancaster, Ohio, will print the labels for any brewery making the beer at-cost.

The goal is to make brewing and packaging a new beer as inexpensive as possible and encourage breweries to support workers impacted by COVID-19 with the proceeds.

“We honestly are happy if it sells,” Other Half co-founder Andrew Burman said. “Whether that means they keep the money for themselves and can have two more servers or bartenders on for a week, mission accomplished. If somebody makes more money and they use it to help pay for groceries for unemployed dishwashers, that’s great too.”

Launched on Friday, 80 breweries from around the world have already signed up to brew All Together. Some notable New York Breweries on the list include Middletown’s Equilibrium; Finback, of Queens, and Avon’s Mortalis, along with world renowned breweries like Boston’s Trillium; Monkish of Torrance, California, and Arizona Wilderness, from Phoenix.

The base beer is a simple pale ale brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, and Columbus hops. Burman said the idea was to keep the recipe simple, leaving ample room for a brewery to add their own touch.

“I was talking with Paul (Grenier) at Mortalis and told him, look, if you don’t put Fluff and mango juice in it, I’m going to be disappointed,” Burman said. “Whether it’s Hudson Valley (Brewery), J. Wakefield or whoever, I want you to make it your own.”