May 28, 2019 Restaurants » Restaurant News

Other Half Brewing opens ROC location 

Hip-hops, hooray!

By

Other Half Brewing

6621 State Route 5 And 20, Bloomfield

Monday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

617-0453; otherhalfbrewing.com

Dog-friendly

It's not unusual in the beer scene to see people drive for hours and stand in line to treat can releases like they were a sneaker drop or Tickle Me Elmos around Christmas circa '96. They spend serious coin and come home with armfuls of brewed gold. Why go to such extremes for beer? Because it's worth it. Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn had been hosting mobile can releases in Rochester for a couple years before recently putting down roots in upstate New York and opening their much-hyped new taproom and brewery in Bloomfield.

Located just outside Rochester, the former Nedloh Brewing venue has a farmhouse whereabouts with a Brooklyn vibe. Inside the taproom, offerings skew toward the hazy and hoppy, with off-the wall names including "Dollar Slice with Extra Cheddar" and "Countless Beautiful Arrangements." Visitors can expect the experience to be juxtaposed inside and out, from hip-hop playing while you order your drinks at the bar to incredible views of the Finger Lakes region while you hang outside at a picnic table or play yard games.

Current offerings are being brewed at Other Half's Brooklyn shop and shipped here until the newly-opened Rochester location gets their brewing operation up and running. Other Half will have occasional food offerings such as food trucks and pop-up catered meals and encourage visitors to bring their own food if they desire.

There's definitely a buzz about this one. Don't be surprised if the place is packed when you get there: You're not the only one who will be blowing off work and trekking to Bloomfield for afternoon beers. It's totally worth it.

