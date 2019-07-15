Overdose deaths decrease, but still remain high 

The good news: the number of people in Monroe County who died from opioid overdoses decreased last year. The bad news: the number was 195 people, and that's much higher than it was even five years ago.



The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office released its annual statistics on overdose deaths this morning. And 2018 marked the first time since 2015 that there was a decline in the number of opioid overdose deaths, Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Nadia Granger reported. The 195 deaths represent an 11 percent decrease from the 220 deaths confirmed in 2017, she said in a press release.



By contrast, between 2011 and 2013, the county had a total of 78 opioid overdose deaths, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.



Granger said that the overdoses represent 22 percent of the total Monroe County deaths investigated by her office in 2018.



Fentanyl was present in 94.4 percent of the 2018 overdose deaths, compared to 91.8 percent of the 2017 deaths, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Heroin and morphine — the body converts heroin into morphine — were detected in only 30.8 percent of the 2018 cases, a decrease from 42.3 percent in 2017.



Among the overdose victims: 82.1 percent were white, 13.3 percent were black, 7.7 percent were Hispanic, and 4.6 percent were other races or ethnicities, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Males accounted for 69.7 percent of the overdoses and females accounted for 30. 3 percent.



“I am pleased to see a reduction in overdose deaths in Monroe County for 2018, and yet while the numbers are trending in the right direction, opioid overdoses are still far too common and now is not the time to get complacent," said Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county's commissioner of public health, in a press release.



Mendoza stressed the importance of continuing to increase access to the overdose reversal drug Narcan and to link people with recovery services as well as medication assisted treatment. He also said the community needs to build an infrastructure that addresses the broader disease of addiction, one that expands efforts aimed at prevention and builds greater capacity for treatment within primary care.”