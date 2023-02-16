Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 16, 2023 News & Opinion » News

PAB chief investigator resigns 

By
click to enlarge Police Accountability Board Chief of Investigations Duwaine Bascoe will serve as interim leader of the agency during an investigation into Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds.

PHOTO BY GINO FANELLI

Duwaine Bascoe, the head of investigations for the Rochester Police Accountability Board, and the agency’s former acting manager, resigned Thursday.

An agency spokesperson declined to comment on Bascoe’s departure, but confirmed that he had resigned early in the day. Staff were notified shortly afterward.

Bascoe was hired in January of last year to serve as chief of investigations for the PAB. Upon the suspension of former Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds in May, however, Bascoe was tapped to temporarily fill the leadership position.

He held the spot until December, when Sherry Cowart-Walker was named interim executive director, a move that followed Reynolds’ firing the previous month.

Bascoe’s time as leader was tumultuous. More than a third of the staff were either fired or resigned under his watch. Staff members, in their attempt to unionize under the banner PAB Workers United, had repeatedly publicly called for Bascoe’s dismissal.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.
