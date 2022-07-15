Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
July 15, 2022

.
PAB reviewing Strong Hospital incident as RPD opens investigation 

The Rochester Police Accountability Board is reviewing an incident in which a Rochester Police Department investigator handcuffed an emergency medical technician at Strong Hospital.

Originally reported by News10 WHEC’s Jennifer Lewke, the incident Thursday evening allegedly occurred after the Monroe Ambulance EMT dinged the investigator’s car, which was parked in the ambulance bay at the hospital. In a 24-second video clip obtained by Lewke, the investigator is seen snatching the EMT away from a patient and cuffing her before leading her out of the building.

The clip has circulated on social media, where the officer’s alleged conduct has met with widespread condemnation.

“The Police Accountability Board has been made aware of an incident involving a Rochester police officer that occurred recently at Strong Hospital. We are in the process of reviewing the information,” a statement from the Police Accountability Board reads. “Incidents like this, along with the nearly 100 additional reports the PAB received since opening our doors, continue to highlight the need for independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct.”

The investigator, who the Rochester Police Department has not identified, has been placed on administrative duties pending an internal investigation into the situation. A statement from Chief David Smith said he was concerned by the footage.

“I have high expectations for all members of the Rochester Police Department.
Obviously, this incident is deeply concerning to me,” the statement reads. “As a result of this interaction at Strong Hospital, I have directed our Professional Standards Section to initiate an internal investigation. The member involved has been re-assigned to administrative duties, pending the results of this investigation.”

The Police Accountability Board reviews cases before opening a full police misconduct investigation. It remains to be seen whether it will launch a formal investigation.

In a statement, Monroe Ambulance company stood by the EMT, who also has not been identified.

“Our employee demonstrated sound decision making by prioritizing the care of her patient and it is the expectation of all our care providers to do the same,” the statement reads. “Furthermore, we do not believe the behavior of the officer aligns with the values of RPD leadership and should in no way condemn the rest of the brave brothers and sisters in blue. We are eager to learn of the outcome of RPD’s official investigation.”

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.
