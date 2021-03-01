PAB: RPD officers pepper-sprayed mom with 3-year-old in tow 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT JAMES BROWN, WXXI NEWS

A police officer inside a Rochester Police Cruiser.

PDF Police Accountability Board statement

click to enlarge

The Rochester Police Department released body camera footage Friday of Rochester police officer pepper-spraying a woman as another officer carries her 3-year-old daughter away from her.The department released the video immediately after members of the city’s Police Accountability Board held a news conference to describe the video, which they’d viewed Thursday night after receiving it from City Council President Loretta Scott.The incident took place on Portland Avenue on Feb. 22 and involved two officers who were said to have played a role in the pepper-spraying of a 9-year-old girl on Harris Street three weeks earlier, according to the board, which wouldn’t identify the officers.“There are troubling parallels between this new incident and the one on Harris Street that occurred just a few weeks earlier,” Police Accountability Board Chair Shani Wilson said during the Friday news conference. “Both incidents involved Black mothers. Both involved Black children. Both involved Black people obviously in crisis. Both involved officers using pepper spray on or around a Black child. Both appear to have not involved the Person in Crisis Team, the Family and Crisis Intervention Team, or mental health professionals.”The city’s Person in Crisis Team is still a pilot program and officers can't yet call it to the scene.The footage released by the Rochester Police Department shows a Black woman emptying her purse for a male officer and denying stealing anything. When he tells her that she and her child would need to get in his car so he could verify with the store if she was the person seen shoplifting, she flees with her child in her arms to a nearby storefront.The officer catches up with her and attempts to handcuff her, and tackles her to the ground while she is still holding her child’s hand. The officer pepper-sprays the woman as another officer arrives to take the child away from the struggle, and the child can be heard screaming and calling for her mother.The Police Accountability Board declined to release the video footage it viewed, members said, because the board did not have the capability to redact images that may compromise the woman and her daughter’s privacy.The board’s executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, said the board reviewed 20 different pieces of footage, including from police body-worn cameras, video taken by a passerby, and a private security camera.“The security camera appears to show the mother holding on to the child with one hand at the time that the pepper spray incident happens,” Reynolds said.Board members were quick to draw parallels between the incident and the pepper-spraying on Harris Street, which made international news and raised questions about department guidelines for dealing with children.They also condemned the officers’ handling of the incident, stating that more sensitivity and de-escalation training is needed, especially around interactions with Black and brown people. They also stated that there’s an obvious need for reforms in how police handle situations with children.“We would like to see more empathy involved,” said PAB member Ricky Harvey. “There was a 3-year-old child present. The officers are there to protect the businesses, yes, but the citizens as well.”The board members also said they were troubled by what they characterized as police intimidation of a bystander who was making a video recording of the incident. The officer told the bystander to “shut the hell up and get out of here,” according to a statement from the PAB. Officers also blocked the incident from view with a police cruiser, the board members alleged.The Rochester Police Department news release announcing the release of the body-worn camera video also stated that that the woman was charged with trespassing and issued an appearance ticket, and that an officer was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.In a statement regarding the Portland Avenue arrest, Mayor Lovely Warren called the video “disturbing” and said, “When incidents like this occur, I am relieved that I ensured body-worn cameras are worn by our police, so that we can see what occurs on our streets and hold officers accountable.”But during the press conference, PAB members pointed out that this body-cam footage would not have come to light if one of the members had not seen the bystander’s recording of the incident posted on social media. PAB members reached out to and received the body-cam footage from City Council President Loretta Scott.“City officials knew a week ago that this footage existed,” PAB President Conor Dwyer Reynolds said. “And the fact that the Police Accountability Board wasn’t notified despite the fact that we have an open investigation involving some of these same officers and these same topics — the footage should have been handed to us.”Warren ordered the suspension of the four officers involved in the Harris St. incident. As of Feb. 12. Officer Alexander Lombard was suspended, and Officers Chad Brady, Adam Bradstreet, and Hannah Schneeberger were placed on administrative leave.It’s unclear how these officers responded to the Feb. 22 incident on Portland Avenue if they were on suspension. Police did not immediately respond to a phone message.