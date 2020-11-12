Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 12, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Parents of students with disabilities see risk of educational gaps amid COVID surge 

By
click to enlarge Kurt and Emma attend special education programming as preschoolers at CP Rochester. - PHOTOS PROVIDED BY KRISTINA KNAUF AND ALLISON GREEN
  • PHOTOS PROVIDED BY KRISTINA KNAUF AND ALLISON GREEN
  • Kurt and Emma attend special education programming as preschoolers at CP Rochester.
When most of Monroe County was designated a yellow zone on Monday over rising coronavirus cases, preschool classes for students with disabilities at CP Rochester switched to remote learning on a moment’s notice.

Allison Green’s 4-year-old daughter, Emma, was caught off guard this week when her school bus didn’t arrive.

“It led to tons of emotions this morning, lots of crying and just complete and utter meltdown over the fact of 'where's her bus?’ ” Green said Wednesday.

Emma has autism and relies on routines. She also depends on in-person learning and therapy, like her preschool classmate Kurt.

Christina Knauf, Kurt’s mother, said her son benefits much more from being in school.

“We’re just not able to keep up with the therapies. We’re just not,” Knauf said. “They’re not as effective in a remote environment and what we’re seeing as a result is not as much growth in language.”

People throwing parties and the desire for normalcy that have contributed to rising COVID-19 cases are affecting children’s access to learning, Knauf said; remote learning just doesn’t cut it when it comes to special education.

“This isn’t the difference between sitting down at a restaurant and getting take-out. This is the difference between my child being able to reach his full potential or not,” said Knauf.

click to enlarge movetoinclude.png
This story is part of Move to Include, an initiative that uses the power of public media to inform and transform attitudes and behaviors about inclusion. Move to Include was founded by WXXI and the Golisano Foundation and expanded with a grant by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.


Noelle E.C. Evans is a reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click to enlarge wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17 Wed
18
Rochester Street Films: "Think Transit First" @ Livestream

Rochester Street Films: "Think Transit First" @ Livestream

Gateways Music Festival: Young Musicians Institute @ Livestream

Gateways Music Festival: Young Musicians Institute @ Livestream

Lucinda Ali, violinist and founder of Chicago's Hyde Park Suzuki Institute, presents...
Nature's Hidden Language @ Helmer Nature Center

Nature's Hidden Language @ Helmer Nature Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News