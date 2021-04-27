Park Ave Fest organizers cancel event for second time due to COVID-19 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATT BURKHARTT

Park Ave Arts Festival

For the second year in a row, the Park Avenue Summer Art Festival has been canceled.In a statement released Tuesday, organizers said that the festival is next scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7, 2022."We are grateful for the community support, as we shift our focus from the Art Festival to assisting the small business impact on Park Avenue from the COVID-19 pandemic," read the statement."We will continue to look at ways we can celebrate Park Avenue and all it has to offer safely in 2021.”Organizers cancelled the festival for similar reasons in 2020, and the same thing happened this year with the Corn Hill Arts Festival, which announced last week it would also cancel its event for the second consecutive year due to the need to focus on safety during the coronavirus pandemic.News about these two long-running Rochester festivals comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that the New York State Fair will be back in action this summer in the Syracuse area, with some restrictions on attendance. Cuomo indicated that those restrictions could be eased later in the summer depending on the COVID-19 infection rate numbers.