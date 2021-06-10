Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
June 10, 2021

Partial eclipse draws crowd early Thursday 

By
click to enlarge Skywatchers view eclipse from Hamlin Beach.

PHOTO BY ANDY GRAUPMAN

Skywatchers view eclipse from Hamlin Beach.

Did you get to see it? The Rochester area and much of the U.S. was treated to a partial solar eclipse at sunrise Thursday morning, when 78% of the sun was obscured by the moon, creating a crescent sunrise effect.

Astronomy fans gathered at several locations around greater Rochester to watch through eclipse glasses and filters.

Dan Schneiderman of the Rochester Museum & Science Center organized a viewing party at Martin Road Park in Henrietta that drew a surprisingly big crowd. "I would say over 200 people. We even ran out of solar filter glasses, which I was not expecting. This is quite the crowd to see, I could not be any more pleased at how many people came out," Schneiderman said.
click to enlarge A partial eclipse drew crowds Thursday morning. - PHOTO BY SCOTT FYBUSH
  • PHOTO BY SCOTT FYBUSH
  • A partial eclipse drew crowds Thursday morning.

Among the group at Martin Road Park was a group of U of R physics students, including Mary McMullin.

"It's as if it's a crescent moon, but it's orange through glasses, and it's cool...I can't say if it feels dimmer, but it could very well be, I don't know,” McMullin said.

If you missed Thursday’s solar show, mark your calendar - our area will be in the path of a much more dramatic total solar eclipse in April 2024.
