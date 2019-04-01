Kinloch Nelson

'Partly on Time: Recordings 1968-1970'

Tompkins Square Records

kinlochnelson.com

The inquisitive exploration and curiosity are all there. In fact they've been there sitting on guitar wizard Kinloch Nelson's shelf for 50 years, undisturbed -- but fortunately not forgotten. Though Nelson presents the 12 original songs on "Partly on Time: Recordings 1968-1970" acoustically, the results can be electrifying. The way his finger style follows an endless circle is deceptively simple. Take for example the track "Kittens," in which Nelson fingerpicks a swirling pattern while coaxing the mesmerizing melody simultaneously. It's positively serpentine. There's also "Lazin' in My Sleep," in which the listener can't tell (I couldn't anyway) if the piece is ascending or descending, like M.C. Escher set to music. A most excellent, twangin' soundscape.

Kinloch Nelson's record release concert is Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10. 271-3354. bopshop.com.