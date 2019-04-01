Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 01, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

‘Partly on Time: Recordings 1968-1970’ 

By
click to enlarge 4.3_music_review1_kinlochnelson.jpg

Kinloch Nelson

'Partly on Time: Recordings 1968-1970'

Tompkins Square Records

kinlochnelson.com

The inquisitive exploration and curiosity are all there. In fact they've been there sitting on guitar wizard Kinloch Nelson's shelf for 50 years, undisturbed -- but fortunately not forgotten. Though Nelson presents the 12 original songs on "Partly on Time: Recordings 1968-1970" acoustically, the results can be electrifying. The way his finger style follows an endless circle is deceptively simple. Take for example the track "Kittens," in which Nelson fingerpicks a swirling pattern while coaxing the mesmerizing melody simultaneously. It's positively serpentine. There's also "Lazin' in My Sleep," in which the listener can't tell (I couldn't anyway) if the piece is ascending or descending, like M.C. Escher set to music. A most excellent, twangin' soundscape.

Kinloch Nelson's record release concert is Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10. 271-3354. bopshop.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
1 Tue
2 Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7

lovelytheband @ Record Archive

Victor Wainwright @ Fanatics Pub & Pizza

Eastman Wind Ensemble @ Kilbourn Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
March 27- 2, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.