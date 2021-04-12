Perinton looks to breathe easier with respite from NYC trash 

click to enlarge
PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE
Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said the town has developed an eight-point plan to control odors coming from Waste Management's High Acres Landfill.
If Perinton officials have their way, Waste Management will reduce the amount of New York City trash deposited at High Acres Landfill by about 100,000 tons a year — roughly half of what the dump takes in by train each year.
A cap on New York City trash, transported to High Acres by rail, is one component of an eight-point odor control plan developed by the town of Perinton for High Acres, which extends into neighboring Macedon. Perinton officials have included the anti-odor plan in their draft of a community benefits agreement, which they’ll soon start negotiating with Waste Management.
The landfill stench has plagued its neighbors periodically since 2017 and has been attributed to weather, to work done on the site, and to the New York City garbage.
“This new agreement will take the benefits provided to our residents to a new level of protection and accountability, and a new level of focus on environmental sustainability,” Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said during a news conference at the Perinton Community Center.
Perinton’s current host community agreement with Waste Management expired in 2018 and the two parties have since worked under a month-to-month agreement.
The town worked with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to “assess and evaluate everything about High Acres Landfill” following the 2017 odor problems, Hanna said. They looked at the landfill’s operational practices, past and present maintenance activities, incoming waste streams, odor causes and complaint response methods, and community engagement.
Waste Management installed additional wells for gas collection and made operational changes around ground cover placement, screening incoming waste, and flaring gas, according to Hanna.
“All parties, including Waste Management agreed that things could not continue as they were and that operational and maintenance improvements were needed,” Hanna said.
A waste characterization study conducted in 2018 by Perinton and the Department of Environmental Conservation also pointed to biosolids, a byproduct of treating sewage, coming from Monroe County’s Van Lare wastewater treatment plant as a key source of odor.
Starting immediately, the county will reduce the amount of biosolids it sends from Van Lare to High Acres by 25 percent, County Executive Adam Bello said during Monday’s news conference.
Under the proposed agreement, Waste Management would also work with Perinton officials to set up a pilot residential food waste composting program for the town. High Acres already has such a program for Nazareth and St. John Fisher colleges, as well as the University of Rochester, which Perinton would likely join, Hanna explained.
The draft proposal would establish a citizens advisory group for the landfill and a property value protection program. It also calls for an increase in royalty payments made to the town.
“All of these new efforts will benefit the residents here in the town of Perinton and are a step in the right direction to make a difference for those who reside near High Acres,” Bello said.
The draft agreement is available on the town’s website
and officials are accepting public feedback on the proposal through May 3.
Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.