Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 16, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Pfizer vaccine available this week; COVID infection surge persists 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS

Monroe County vaccination sites will have the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to county officials.

The two-dose vaccine has been approved by the FDA for ages 16 and older, so Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said parents should consider making vaccination a family affair while supplies last.

“This is a great opportunity for age-eligible children and parents to get vaccinated together,” Bello said. “this would be a great way for families to do their part to end the pandemic and get us back to normal.”

Bello said receiving the first shot now will allow families enough time to be fully vaccinated by summer. He said our summer experience relies on the actions of the community.

“Right now the health of this community is in all of our hands. What we want to look like on Memorial Day, what we want to look like in June and July is entirely up to the choices you make today,” Bello said.

His message comes just as the county is experiencing a surge in cases, particularly among those who are 30 and younger.

In the past week the county had 278 cases in people ages 10-19, 381 cases for residents in their 20s, and 336 cases in residents in their 30s.”

While the number of positive cases among ages 65 and older declined, and vaccination rates have increased, the majority of the population still remains unvaccinated. The latest update from Monroe County shows 43.4% of county residents have at least one vaccine dose, while 30.5% have completed a vaccine series.

Bello said the county’s priority will be implementing vaccination initiatives and strategies, especially for underserved areas and the younger population.

Vaccination appointments can be made on the county’s website, or by calling the hotline at (585) 753-5555.

The latest data on COVID-19 in Monroe County released Thursday shows 329 new cases and no new deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 262 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.1%.

There are 187 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 49 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 38%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 38%.

Racquel Steven is a reporter at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
16 Sat
17 Sun
18 Mon
19 Tue
20 Wed
21 Thu
22

12th Annual Ugandan Water Project 5K @ Livestream

The UWP virtual 5K is a world-wide event to raise funds for...
Chickadee Kids @ Helmer Nature Center

Chickadee Kids @ Helmer Nature Center

Kids can learn how to ID a bird before it gets away...
Introduction to Zen: Online Meditation Workshop - Rochester Zen Center @ Livestream

Introduction to Zen: Online Meditation Workshop - Rochester Zen Center @ Livestream

This online introduction to Zen meditation workshop is taught by the Rochester...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News