Pfizer vaccine available this week; COVID infection surge persists 

Monroe County vaccination sites will have the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to county officials.The two-dose vaccine has been approved by the FDA for ages 16 and older, so Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said parents should consider making vaccination a family affair while supplies last.“This is a great opportunity for age-eligible children and parents to get vaccinated together,” Bello said. “this would be a great way for families to do their part to end the pandemic and get us back to normal.”Bello said receiving the first shot now will allow families enough time to be fully vaccinated by summer. He said our summer experience relies on the actions of the community.“Right now the health of this community is in all of our hands. What we want to look like on Memorial Day, what we want to look like in June and July is entirely up to the choices you make today,” Bello said.His message comes just as the county is experiencing a surge in cases, particularly among those who are 30 and younger.In the past week the county had 278 cases in people ages 10-19, 381 cases for residents in their 20s, and 336 cases in residents in their 30s.”While the number of positive cases among ages 65 and older declined, and vaccination rates have increased, the majority of the population still remains unvaccinated. The latest update from Monroe County shows 43.4% of county residents have at least one vaccine dose, while 30.5% have completed a vaccine series.Bello said the county’s priority will be implementing vaccination initiatives and strategies, especially for underserved areas and the younger population.Vaccination appointments can be made on the county’s website, or by calling the hotline at (585) 753-5555.The latest data on COVID-19 in Monroe County released Thursday shows 329 new cases and no new deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 262 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.1%.There are 187 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 49 of them are in ICU.The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 38%.The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 38%.