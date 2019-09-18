PIANO ROCK | Alex Northrup and the Backup 

Performing solo and with a group of friends known as The Backup, Alex Northrup is a local multi-instrumentalist and songwriter with two studio albums under his belt. Alex Northrup and the Backup perform nerdy piano pop similar to Ben Folds, but with more theatrical songwriting and conversational lyrics. Delivering danceable, psychedelic pop rock, the band achieves an expansive sound with anthemic backing harmonies and technically advanced keyboard solos.

Alex Northrup and the Backup will perform along with Machine Revival and Methodist Bells on Saturday, September 21, 9 p.m. at Skylark Lounge, 40 South Union Street. $5. 270-8106. theskylarklounge.com; alexnorthrup.bandcamp.com.