Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

PIANO ROCK | Alex Northrup and the Backup 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMIAH O'REILLY
  • PHOTO BY JEREMIAH O'REILLY

Performing solo and with a group of friends known as The Backup, Alex Northrup is a local multi-instrumentalist and songwriter with two studio albums under his belt. Alex Northrup and the Backup perform nerdy piano pop similar to Ben Folds, but with more theatrical songwriting and conversational lyrics. Delivering danceable, psychedelic pop rock, the band achieves an expansive sound with anthemic backing harmonies and technically advanced keyboard solos.

Alex Northrup and the Backup will perform along with Machine Revival and Methodist Bells on Saturday, September 21, 9 p.m. at Skylark Lounge, 40 South Union Street. $5. 270-8106. theskylarklounge.com; alexnorthrup.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Ayers Brothers Band @ Lincoln Hill Farms

Union Redux @ Record Archive

Greece Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 18-24, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fall Guide 2019
To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.