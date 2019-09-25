Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 25, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Pittsford village faces budget-busting legal fees over Westport Crossing 

By
The village of Pittsford could have to pay $351,000 in legal fees – about 24 percent of its annual operating budget – related to protracted litigation over a proposed housing and restaurant development on the Erie Canal.

A state justice this month granted a request by the plaintiff in the case, a civic organization called the Friends of Pittsford Village, for “reasonable attorney’s fees.”

The organization’s lawyer, Alan Knauf, on Friday filed paperwork with the court detailing $350,831 costs dating to 2012, when the Friends of Pittsford Village first sued the village.

The organization claimed trustees violated the state’s Open Meetings Law in negotiating the size of the development, Westport Crossing, behind closed doors. The court found in favor of the organization in December.

“It’s been a lot and, frankly, we haven’t been paid a lot because no one knew it would be this mammoth undertaking,” Knauf says.

His request requires court approval, and the village plans to appeal the order granting legal fees. Mayor Robert Corby expressed some doubt about the amount sought.

“To me, that seems like a pretty high number for the amount of time Knauf has spent on that issue,” Corby says.

Westport Crossing litigation has consumed a considerable portion of the village’s budget in recent years.
This fiscal year, the village allocated $125,000 for litigation, or roughly 8 percent, of its $1.49 million budget. Should the village be ordered to pay the amount Knauf is seeking, it wouldn’t be the first time it busted that line.

A state audit in 2017 found the village exceeded its cumulative budget of $565,000 for legal expenditures between 2014 and 2016 by 65 percent – or roughly $368,000.

The village has invested more than $1 million in defending lawsuits related to its handling of Westport Crossing, whose developer Mark IV Enterprises, proposes to build 167 apartment units and a 125-seat restaurant at 75 Monroe Ave.

A budget presentation to trustees last year indicated most of the $1.5 million the village had spent on lawyers between 2013 and part of 2018 was related to the project.

David Andreatta is CITY's Editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags:

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
1
Flu Clinic @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Flu Clinic @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Walk-ins welcome. Be sure to bring an insurance card. Sponsored by Flu...
Aging Well Rochester @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Aging Well Rochester @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Learn how to realistically determine if remaining at home is a viable...
OAG Rochester Community Gun Buyback Event @ First Genesis Baptist Church

OAG Rochester Community Gun Buyback Event @ First Genesis Baptist Church

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 25- 1, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.