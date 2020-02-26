Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 26, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

POETRY | Def Meets Deaf Poetry Jam 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY GRETCHEN A. SCHULZ
  • PHOTO BY GRETCHEN A. SCHULZ

Now in its 11th year, the Def Meets Deaf Poetry Jam showcases a unique live performance format. Deaf and hard-of-hearing performers will present poetry live in American Sign Language, taking turns on stage with hearing poets who perform spoken word work, which is in turn made accessible through live interpreters. This year's lineup features a number of ASL performers including Fringe Fest alum group Dangerous Signs, as well as JPosh and Eddie Swayze. Reenah Golden represents the traditional slam reading style, alongside Tony Leuzzi and members of Just Poets. Last year's event brought out a full house, so make sure to get there early for a good spot.

Saturday, February 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. Free. 292-9940; lovincup.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

I Love Drag @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Signal2Signal: Experimental Video from the VSW Archives @ Visual Studies Workshop

Signal2Signal: Experimental Video from the VSW Archives @ Visual Studies Workshop

Faculty Artist: Michael Wayne, clarinet @ Hatch Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 26- 3, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.