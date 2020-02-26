POETRY | Def Meets Deaf Poetry Jam 

Now in its 11th year, the Def Meets Deaf Poetry Jam showcases a unique live performance format. Deaf and hard-of-hearing performers will present poetry live in American Sign Language, taking turns on stage with hearing poets who perform spoken word work, which is in turn made accessible through live interpreters. This year's lineup features a number of ASL performers including Fringe Fest alum group Dangerous Signs, as well as JPosh and Eddie Swayze. Reenah Golden represents the traditional slam reading style, alongside Tony Leuzzi and members of Just Poets. Last year's event brought out a full house, so make sure to get there early for a good spot.

Saturday, February 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. Free. 292-9940; lovincup.com.