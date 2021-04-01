Poetry in times of strife 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY COCOA DAVID

Anderson Allen.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

Charles Coté.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

Albert Abonado.

As Amanda Gorman reminded the world with her performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, good poets have the power to speak intimately and profoundly about love and loss, about phenomena and trauma.The last year had its share of all of those things. As the world reeled from the coronavirus pandemic and its human, social, and economic toll, people across the country took to the streets calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.In celebration of National Poetry Month, CITY checked in with three local poets who shared their thoughts on the upheaval and how it inspired them.The work of Anderson Allen — a local poet and artist-in-residence at Avenue Blackbox Theatre — is inextricably linked to his connection with his community, and his identity as a Black man choosing to love as he navigates violence, brutality, and racism.Allen initially wrote the poem “Joy, Fury in Purpose” in 2018, but its message of living life defiantly, and pushing back as a person of color against social institutions that would destroy him, perhaps resonates now more than ever. He recited the poem at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.In the work, Allen invokes goddesses from West African mythology and religious traditions to signal new birth, both literal and spiritual, and embrace the sanctity of Black life.I rep the village disenfranchised in the concrete junglefor the children looking for a Black Transformer who converts himself fromsafe space to Jungle Jim,(**Safe space is a constant**)From Rubix cube to dictionary,from living verb to extraordinary,they feared my greatness and so did Ithey feared my becoming and so did II was blinded by the anointingwithin my clumsy grace and somehow,I still managed to stumble upon my greatnessWhich is proof,that accidents have purposeand happen on purposeWhich then proves,that you have purposeSo I,must stand and evolve inmy power until the light comeson purposeThis world fears Black Bodiesembodying Black Starsin Black Spaceon Black TimeWhen you see Black Mengive reverence toBlack Women, Black ChildrenTo all Black Beingsthis worship is ritualThey are our powerWithout them,We are just warriorswith spears and bleeding heartsfighting for a nowthat can be nurtured and protectedI can feel the earth tremble in the breath of my lover's labor I hold her hand as we brace ourselves for the next contraction I carry a river in my eyes waiting to release itself She squeezes in reciprocityclenches for the final pushYemaya,Mawu,I have never seen a change so beautifulListen to the emphatic melody of a love child's purity it's the sound of a father's lifelinedouble dutching with a replication of his DNAI look into her eyes and see how far we've come and I look at her mother knowingthe path ahead is far from overBecause the preservation of my legacywill cost me my life and then someI hope the day never comesthat I have to look My Sun in the eyes and tell him That he, too, must become a martyrin a war he never asked forthe powers that be only want what they can buy and rising above the will of the almighty dollarmakes you a threat to national securitymelanin in motion is synonymous to dangerdribble your thoughts with a perseverancethat sends death fleeting in the opposite directionRun your route, Sun!if the cops come knockin' daddy's blockingyou ‘til you reach the end zonethat is my duty as your fatherI'll be a savage if it means you get to live in a world where a black boy knows what it means to be a childI will not whitewash your pridejust to drape you in pretentious patriotismI will not tell you to pledge allegiance to a countrythat paints you as a villain from your first cry I will not tell you to be coal and burn to cinder till you are grey and lifelessOur bodies have been the fossil fuelschurning the melting pot for far too longSons and Daughters of the days to come,The pursuit of happiness is a long road to misery Do not trouble yourself with such a fickle thing that you effortlessly transcendChase your blissRemember who you arewho you've always beena beautiful, majestic, undying Lovea lineage of tribal spirit that traces back to a time when your heartbeatwas just a random thoughtyour parents couldn't fathomYou are the ascendant of your ancestors greatest hopes so rise!You are the becoming of a nationso rise!Lift the weights of oppression off your back and rise!Stand on the shoulders of the present moment and Rise!Your brothers and sisters across the diaspora need you so Rise!I won’t stop screamingUntil you riseI won’t stop bleedingUntil you riseI won’t stop fightinguntil you riseI won’t stop dyinguntil you riseThis is your worldPaint it as you see fit.You are my joyand my joy is not to be tampered with I Love You.Claim what is rightfully yours.You are my joy,Claim what is rightfully yoursYou are my life,Claim what is rightfully yoursYou are my pride,Claim what is rightfully yoursYou are my joymy Joy, my joyYou are my life,my life, my joyYou are my pride,My pride, my joyMy life, my pride, my joy, my joy,You are my joy,Claim what is rightfully yours.Charles Coté, a poet and professional psychotherapist, is perhaps best known for his “I Play His Red Guitar,” a 2019 full-length book of poems reflecting on the death of his son Charlie from cancer in 2005.Coté is adept at articulating emotions that often go unverbalized — moments of love and interpersonal connection that are seemingly intangible. In 2020, the idealism of his romantic poems was tempered by the loss and alienation brought on by the health crisis. He said his recent work is “less so much caught up in my personal benefit from love, and more about ‘How can love help us transcend this moment?’”Throughout last year, Coté recalled, he read a different poem by 13th-century Sufi mystic Rumi each day, and subsequently wrote a tanka, or 31-syllable poem of five lines, in response to each piece. Coté then combined several of the tankas into a single poem.In December, he wrote about how, during a nighttime walk with his wife, love led him to empathize with and appreciate a neighbor he had previously judged.When it's time, will youturn toward that sound that isno sound without you,here writing every morningwhen there were no words before,when you pierce that rind,its shiny coat in winterwhen the sun hangs lowits head on the horizon,when the first snow starts falling?The first drafts you'll writeon blank pages, this againa new beginningafter so many attemptsto avoid Love's helplessness.And this love insidebranching to eternity,light ghosting the treelast night at the hoarder's house,what we'd never seen before,what before we'd scoffed:Look at all that uselessness,the shame of it all.But now we gaze and wonderhow they gathered in the stars.They gathered their ownlonging, and what they found there,they brought it all home,and what they gathered, they loved,and what they loved, it cost them.As the child of Filipino immigrants, poet and essayist Albert Abonado’s writing often contains themes of identity and rich descriptions of the relationship between family and food. He blends sense-impressions with stream-of-consciousness imagery, connecting the present with personal and cultural memory.Abonado says that last year he found himself thinking in a more nuanced way about mortality, about the relationships he has with conservative friends and relatives, and about widespread conspiracy theories and how people get obsessed with them.“Sympathy for the Conspiracy Theorist,” which he penned in April of 2020, warily explores those ruminations.“It’s easy to forget how we can have wildly different ways of processing our grief and terror,” Abonado said.Abonado published a book of poems, “JAW,” in March 2020 and is the recipient of a 2021 National Endowment for the Arts Literature fellowship for his creative writing.The world is indeed rotten and inexplicable and whodoesn’t wish to see the truth behind the truth? Beyondthe gauzy simulation of public prayers, the latestpromises of chemistry. The problem is, as you see it,how we come to know. What we find, for example,on the windowsill are the wasps who enteredthrough some undiscovered hole of our house,a thimble of wings I sweep into my palm.Their carefully wrought mechanisms comeapart between my fingers. What held any of themtogether, and what did they do with their suffering?There must be a reason for this performanceagainst our glass besides desire, the breezeon the other side of the window or the fields filledwith photosynthesis and sugar. Let’s assume, then,a hypothesis about wasps that begins hereas a sliver of venom before it is buriedinto the brain of another animal, which ispreceded by the atoms that became poisonous,preceded by the engine of stars, preceded bythe ripple in gravity we call prayer. No,you are right, as you suspect you have alwaysbeen. Consider this my apology. There isalways something more to this than this.