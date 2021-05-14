Police Accountability Board would get $5 million under Warren budget plan 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GINO FANELLI

Mayor Lovely Warren during a press conference announcing the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity.

The Police Accountability Board would be given a $5 million budget and full autonomy to hire staff and begin investigating allegations of officer misconduct under Mayor Lovely Warren’s proposed 2021-22 city spending plan.Warren released her $560.8 million budget proposal Friday and the allocation, which the Police Accountability Board had requested, appeared to catch its staff and members by surprise. In a tweet, board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds said, simply, “Wow.”“This historic investment will more than triple the PAB’s budget and allow this agency to begin its very important work,” said Warren, who is currently running for reelection, as she introduced her proposal.City Council must approve the plan and it may negotiate changes with the administration. It’s unclear whether the majority of Council members will go along with the Police Accountability Board allocation as-is.The Police Accountability Board made its ambitious $5 million request in an 85-page document that laid out how the agency would use the funds to hire 55 staffers for three new bureaus within the agency focused on officer accountability, systemic change, and administration. Additionally, $850,600 would be used for equipment and other expenses.With that level of funding, Police Accountability Board officials have said that they expect the average investigation to take 60 to 90 days.But while Warren said her budget plan will allow the Police Accountability Board to start investigating officer misconduct, there’s a catch. The board is still blocked from investigating individual officers due to a court ruling, which City Council is appealing.