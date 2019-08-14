Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 14, 2019

.
POP | Daryl Hall & John Oates 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STUART BERG
  • PHOTO BY STUART BERG

Known for several No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits such as "Rich Girl" and "Private Eyes," Daryl Hall and John Oates are still the top-selling duo in music history. The two officially joined forces in 1972, and since then have released dozens of studio, live, and compilation albums. Kick and jive along to upbeat dance tracks like "You Make My Dreams;" deeper, intimate grooves like "Maneater" or even hip-hop-tinged hits like "I Can't Go for That." Hall has a gospel-like vocal delivery, wailing with bright articulation, while Oates backs him with smooth soul harmonies. Hall and Oates deliver undeniably catchy pop rock classics that remain timeless, relatable, and fresh.

Hall and Oates will perform on Thursday, August 15, 7 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. $15-$199.50. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; hallandoates.com.

