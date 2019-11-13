POP-PUNK | New Found Glory 

New Found Glory pounces on Anthology during a run of shows on its fall tour, celebrating a pop-punk aesthetic which skated along with preeminent status in indie music markets and youth culture throughout the 2000's. With top singles such as "All Down Hill from Here" and My Friends Over You," the Florida band has been giving voice to youthfulness, restlessness, and romanticism since 1997. Lately, the group has been putting together albums of cover songs from films like "Shrek 2," "Frozen," "Rocky," "Twilight," and "Back to the Future." "From the Screen to Your Stereo 3" was released earlier this year.

New Found Glory performs alongside Hawthorne Heights, Free Throw, and Jetty Bones at Anthology on Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $25 in advance, $29 day of show. Ages 16 and over. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; newfoundglory.com.