August 14, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

POP PUNK | Onesie 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY NIKITA PAYUSOV
  • PHOTO BY NIKITA PAYUSOV

Based in Brooklyn, Onesie is the creative brainchild of singer-guitarist Ben Haberland and his gang of buddies. Backed by bassist Zack Fanelli, drummer Lee Madaus, and guitarist-keyboardist Andrew Nelson, Haberland and his crew lash out with alternative grunge-pop that'll get you head-bangin'. The band is currently touring behind the recent June release of its sophomore album, "Umpteenth." Onesie creates an explosive blend of wiry guitar hooks, percussive bass lines, and cymbal crashes loud enough to leave your ears ringing. Haberland has a hyper-articulated vocal delivery, accompanied by shouted backing harmonies and contrasting pop-punk arrangements. Onesie is mastering anthemic choruses, followed by thrashing breakdowns.

Onesie will perform along with Forevers, Taylor Kelly, and Full Body on Saturday, August 17, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8. Ages 18 and over (under 21, will call tickets only).454-2966. bugjar.com; onesieband.bandcamp.com.

