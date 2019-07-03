Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 03, 2019

POP ROCK | Cottage Street 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHRIS STEPHENS
  PHOTO BY CHRIS STEPHENS

Local quartet Cottage Street blends folk and rock instrumentation into bright, teen-spirit indie rock. Consisting of singer-songwriter Eric Andersen, bassist Lucas Smith, percussionist Nicholas Cerbone, and cellist Melissa Davies, Cottage Street has released an album's worth of singles since 2017, including its latest single, "Spirit of Joy." Cottage Street features cheerful, catchy melodies with equally memorable keyboard and guitar parts. Andersen has a sweet and light voice that closely resembles Forrest Kline from Hellogoodbye. Bounce along to breezy ballads and unexpectedly intimate grooves with innocent lyrics about growing up and looking toward the future. Cottage Street often ends its songs with a wide-open horizon of expansive vocal harmonies and meditative vamps that you wish kept going forever.

Cottage Street will perform along with Chris Stevens and The Sand Shapes on Saturday, July 6, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $5. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; cottagestreetband.com.

