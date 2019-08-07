POP-ROCK | Hootie & the Blowfish 

Known for 90's hits such as "Hold My Hand" and "Only Wanna Be with You," Hootie & the Blowfish is still captivating audiences decades later. Based in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1994 the band released its debut album, "Cracked Rear View," which went platinum sixteen times. Reuniting after a hiatus, Hootie & the Blowfish is bringing its buoyant soft rock back in full force. The band evokes nostalgic feelings using strumming guitars, bright backing harmonies, and jovial, percussive rhythms. The music stands the test of time with its catchy sing-alongs, the signature throaty grit of Darius Rucker's voice, and conversational lyrics about love, hope, and community that are still relevant today.

Hootie & the Blowfish will perform with special guests Barenaked Ladies on Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive. $75-$411. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; hootie.com.