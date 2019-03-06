POP ROCK | The Capitals 

It's all around perfect, this band called The Capitals. It is pastel pop music steeped in an enigmatic stance, with even more pop on top. The local band's self-titled debut album is not just tuneful – it's downright bubbly; it's sugary, but it's also substantive. The Capitals play with non-invasive tones and grooves. The music's catchy to the point of relaxation, but you'll feel the definitive urge to move your ass. Sounds fun, right?

The Capitals play Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; thecapitalsound.bandcamp.com.