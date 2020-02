Soul Passenger is a study in cool. Whether these musicians are driving you to tears with something by The Police or dishing out original blues-tinged rock, Soul Passenger is the quintessential bar band. The group plays Three Heads for the first time on Valentine's Day.

Soul Passenger plays Friday, February 14, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/soulpassenger4.