Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 28, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

POST-HARDCORE | DRUSE 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SPENCER CHAMBERLIN
  • PHOTO BY SPENCER CHAMBERLIN

Melodically enticing, rhythmically jolting, and raw like a gravel burn from a skateboard spill, DRUSE is a post-hardcore band supreme. Self-described as "screamo-ish," the quartet released its first EP, "Target Weight" in autumn of 2014, and has been a prominent player in Rochester's hardcore scene ever since. There's a lamenting quality to the band's bold sound, which can offer dissolution of existential anxiety — and it's for this reason that hardcore shows are exceedingly rewarding to experience. DRUSE's latest release, the 11-track LP "Honey from the Rock," is a fully cathartic experience. On Friday, the band will help to usher out the Vineyard Community Space on the venue's final night of music as organizers search for a new space.

DRUSE performs along with California Cousins, Full Body, 20 SomeThing, and Kyle Waldron on Friday, August 30, 5:15 p.m. at Vineyard Community Space, 836 South Clinton Avenue. $5-$10 suggested donation. 342-8429. facebook.com/VineyardCommunitySpace; facebook.com/druseband.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Hassan Zaman

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
28 Thu
29 Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

Abby Celso & Mark Bader @ Midtown Commons

Aaron Rizzo @ Record Archive

Mike Gladstone & Rob Smith @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

CITY U 2019

This Week's Issue

August 28- 3, 2019
Cover Story:
Life beyond the campus
read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.