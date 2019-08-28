POST-HARDCORE | DRUSE 

Melodically enticing, rhythmically jolting, and raw like a gravel burn from a skateboard spill, DRUSE is a post-hardcore band supreme. Self-described as "screamo-ish," the quartet released its first EP, "Target Weight" in autumn of 2014, and has been a prominent player in Rochester's hardcore scene ever since. There's a lamenting quality to the band's bold sound, which can offer dissolution of existential anxiety — and it's for this reason that hardcore shows are exceedingly rewarding to experience. DRUSE's latest release, the 11-track LP "Honey from the Rock," is a fully cathartic experience. On Friday, the band will help to usher out the Vineyard Community Space on the venue's final night of music as organizers search for a new space.

DRUSE performs along with California Cousins, Full Body, 20 SomeThing, and Kyle Waldron on Friday, August 30, 5:15 p.m. at Vineyard Community Space, 836 South Clinton Avenue. $5-$10 suggested donation. 342-8429. facebook.com/VineyardCommunitySpace; facebook.com/druseband.