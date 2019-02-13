POST-ROCK | El Ten Eleven 

As the duo El Ten Eleven, drummer Tim Fogarty and bassist Kristian Dunn concoct a compelling mixture of acoustic and electronic textures, resulting in dreamy rock soundscapes. The band puts a twist on post-rock music by adding fretless bass, heavy looping, and effects pedals. Sometimes stark and dreary, other times inspiring and sunny, El Ten Eleven creates pleasant, full-bodied culminations of synthetic textures and ambient sound effects.

Promoting its latest album "Banker's Hill," El Ten Eleven will perform with guest Joe Clark on Wednesday, February 13, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $15-$17. 454-2966. bugjar.com; elteneleven.com