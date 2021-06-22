Primaries results could shake-up the County Legislature 

click to enlarge

Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, a Working Families Party-backed Democrat, bested Vince Felder, the incumbent legislator for the 22nd District and a former aide to the late Assemblymember David Gantt, with 67 percent of the vote.





Frank Keophetlasy, a former Gantt aide who now works in constituent services at City Hall, lost the 28th Legislative District race to challenger Ricky Frazier, a volunteer coordinator for the Rochester City School District and minister at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Frazier, who will also carry the Working Families Party line in the general election, received 62 percent of the vote to Keophetlasy’s 38 percent.





In the 21st Legislative District, incumbent Legislator Rachel Barnhart easily fended off a challenge from Wanda Ridgeway, the executive director of Rise Up Rochester, an anti-violence program that helps crime victims and families of homicide victims. Barnhart pulled in 64 percent of the vote while Ridgeway received 36 percent.





In the 14th Legislative District, which covers part of Brighton, Susan Hughes-Smith pulled in 87 percent of the vote, soundly beating challenger Nelson Lopatin. Hughes-Smith was the party’s endorsed candidate.





The 24th Legislative District contest remains too close to call. Albert Blankley, who was the county Democratic Party’s designated candidate, and challenger Rajesh Barnabas, each pulled in close to 50 percent of the vote. Absentee ballots will likely determine the winner.

Democratic voters seem to have had enough of the power struggle that’s been playing out between two factions of their party in the County Legislature.On Tuesday, voters in several legislative districts effectively unseated key members of the breakaway Black and Asian Democratic Caucus, which has formed an alliance with Legislature Republicans amidst a feud with members of the long-standing Democratic Caucus."Tonight’s results are clear: Democratic voters throughout Rochester are sick of the political gamesmanship of the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus, and of their continued support of the County Legislature’s Republican majority," Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Zach King said in a prepared statement. "Democratic voters clearly believe these particular representatives were putting politics above the people — and above the needs of their districts — and resoundingly rejected these so-called Democrats who consistently caucus with Republicans."The primary results won’t change the balance of power in the Legislature; that can only be decided by voters in November. But they will shape its makeup and its dynamics if Democrats are able to retain the seats they have. Two members of the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus were ousted by challengers, as was an ally of the caucus.Here’s how Tuesday’s contests played out, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections: