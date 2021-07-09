Primary election results certified, recount results confirmed 

click image

The outcomes of seven tight races in the June 22 primary elections did not change with a state-mandated recount of the ballots in those contests, according to certified figures released Thursday by the Monroe County Board of Elections.Democratic primaries dominated the races, and the closest of them was for the County Legislature's 24th District, which covers parts of Rochester and Brighton, between Albert Blankley and Rajesh Barnabas.Blankley led by nine votes after the election, and retained his lead upon the recount. Blankley is the chief operating office for Common Ground Health. Barnabas is an educator and activist who was part of a group of candidates running for a variety of offices calling themselves The People's Slate.Two candidates on that slate, Stanley Martin and Kim Smith, did win their primaries for City Council.Another closely watched race was one consisting of three open seats for Monroe County judge. The top vote-getters in that contest were Julie Cianca, Caroline Edwards-Morrison, and Doug Randall, and incumbent.The contest was of interest because Rochester City School Board President Van White, who is a lawyer, was fourth in the standings after the primary election. White remained there after the recount, trailing Randall by 310 votes.White previously congratulated Randall and said in a Facebook message that he was honored to have been in such a close contest with a judge who has been on the bench for 10 years. White is not running for re-election to the school board this year.State law required recounts in seven races because the margin of difference between the candidates was either within 0.5 percent or 20 votes.