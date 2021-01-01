Print Club’s ‘Make One, Take One’ highlights technique, cultural exchange 

click to enlarge
Founded in 1930, the Print Club of Rochester just celebrated its 90th anniversary last year. It’s kicking off its 91st with a virtual symposium-style event, “Make One, Take One: the Printmaking Exchange Portfolio Today,” which will educate viewers about diverse approaches to contemporary printmaking, and the function of printmaking exchange portfolios as a means of fostering cultural exchange, artist support networks, and innovation.
The program features five short illustrated presentations by Karen Kunc of Constellation Studios, Rajesh Pullarwar of International Print Exchange Programme, India; Gregory Santos of Mixed Grit, Mizin Shin of Mirabo Press, and Tenekeya Word of Black Women of Print. The program is presented by the Print Club of Rochester, Mirabo Press, artist Nick Ruth, and Rochester Contemporary Art Center. Registration to participate in the Zoom event is closed, but you can watch it over Facebook Live
