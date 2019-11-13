Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

PROGRESSIVE ROCK | Big Something 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM MIMNA
  • PHOTO BY JIM MIMNA

A soulful progressive rock sextet from Burlington, North Carolina, Big Something has been captivating audiences with its magnetic flow and improvisational chemistry since 2009; the band just celebrated its eighth year hosting the annual summer music festival and campout, "The Big What?" Big Something performs a spacey mixture of rock, funk, hip-hop, and jazz. Think glistening synth timbres over tightly knit rock and hip-hop grooves, with crisp electric guitar and jazzy sax solos sprinkled in. Frontman Nick MacDaniels has a smoky vocal delivery whether he's rapping or singing, while the other players meld together in a dense atmosphere of sound waves. 

Big Something will perform with special guests Ocular Panther on Sunday, November 17, 9 p.m. at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Avenue. $12. Under 18 with guardian. 451-0047. photocityimprov.com; bigsomething.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19
Live from Hochstein: Brickman-Walsh Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Brickman-Walsh Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Sirsy @ Record Archive

Big Blue House @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
November 13-19, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.