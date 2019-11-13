PROGRESSIVE ROCK | Big Something 

A soulful progressive rock sextet from Burlington, North Carolina, Big Something has been captivating audiences with its magnetic flow and improvisational chemistry since 2009; the band just celebrated its eighth year hosting the annual summer music festival and campout, "The Big What?" Big Something performs a spacey mixture of rock, funk, hip-hop, and jazz. Think glistening synth timbres over tightly knit rock and hip-hop grooves, with crisp electric guitar and jazzy sax solos sprinkled in. Frontman Nick MacDaniels has a smoky vocal delivery whether he's rapping or singing, while the other players meld together in a dense atmosphere of sound waves.

Big Something will perform with special guests Ocular Panther on Sunday, November 17, 9 p.m. at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Avenue. $12. Under 18 with guardian. 451-0047. photocityimprov.com; bigsomething.com.