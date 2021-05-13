Protest in Rochester gathers in support of Palestine 

Basem Ashkar speaks outside the Rochester Federal Building during a protest Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DEtlF5JDxo — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) May 12, 2021

I strongly condemn the attacks by Hamas against innocent civilians. This violence must end, which is why I continue to support de-escalation efforts and will work to achieve lasting peace, safety, and prosperity for both Israel and Palestine. — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) May 12, 2021

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Ribhiyeh Jaber (L) and her granddaughter, Seja Jaber (R) outside the Federal Building on Rochester on Wednesday.

click image

A couple of hundred people protested outside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building on State Street in Rochester Wednesday afternoon, in support of Palestinians being injured during the recent increase in violence in the Middle East.One of the protesters, Basem Ashkar, called on U.S. politicians to stop support to Israel.“Israel must stop killing Palestinian people and their children and stop destroying their houses, enough is enough,” Ashkar said.On Twitter, Congressman Joe Morelle condemned attacks by the Palestinian organization Hamas.Palestinian officials say that in Gaza at least 56 Palestinians have died and more than 300 have been wounded.Rising tensions in the city of Jerusalem have resulted in violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli in past weeks. In the city of Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city near Tel Aviv, Arab protests in support of Palestine grew to riots. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in Lod, granting the police more power to quell protests.It is reportedly the first time since 1966 that a state of emergency has been declared over an Arab population in Israel.In Israel, authorities say at least six people have been killed, and on Thursday they said that more than 1,000 rockets have been fired by militants in Gaza at Israel over the last couple of days.The increased tension in Israel and Palestine has resulted in a renewed call for Palestinian liberation. The protest on Wednesday was organized by Free the People Roc, the protest group which organized many of Rochester's Black Lives Matter protests in the past year.