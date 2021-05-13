Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 13, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Protest in Rochester gathers in support of Palestine 

By and
click to enlarge Dozens of protesters gather outside the Federal Building in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Dozens of protesters gather outside the Federal Building in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon.

A couple of hundred people protested outside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building on State Street in Rochester Wednesday afternoon, in support of Palestinians being injured during the recent increase in violence in the Middle East.

One of the protesters, Basem Ashkar, called on U.S. politicians to stop support to Israel.

“Israel must stop killing Palestinian people and their children and stop destroying their houses, enough is enough,” Ashkar said.
On Twitter, Congressman Joe Morelle condemned attacks by the Palestinian organization Hamas.

Palestinian officials say that in Gaza at least 56 Palestinians have died and more than 300 have been wounded.

Rising tensions in the city of Jerusalem have resulted in violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli in past weeks. In the city of Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city near Tel Aviv, Arab protests in support of Palestine grew to riots. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in Lod, granting the police more power to quell protests.
click to enlarge Ribhiyeh Jaber (L) and her granddaughter, Seja Jaber (R) outside the Federal Building on Rochester on Wednesday. - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • Ribhiyeh Jaber (L) and her granddaughter, Seja Jaber (R) outside the Federal Building on Rochester on Wednesday.

It is reportedly the first time since 1966 that a state of emergency has been declared over an Arab population in Israel.

In Israel, authorities say at least six people have been killed, and on Thursday they said that more than 1,000 rockets have been fired by militants in Gaza at Israel over the last couple of days.

The increased tension in Israel and Palestine has resulted in a renewed call for Palestinian liberation. The protest on Wednesday was organized by Free the People Roc, the protest group which organized many of Rochester's Black Lives Matter protests in the past year.

click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18 Wed
19
35mm Silent Film: Demonstration & Preservation @ Virtual George Eastman Museum

35mm Silent Film: Demonstration & Preservation @ Virtual George Eastman Museum

Registration required....
Teen & Adult Birds and Bins @ Helmer Nature Center

Teen & Adult Birds and Bins @ Helmer Nature Center

An introduction to birding, with naturalists available to answer any questions. Pre-registration...
8th Annual Bird Walk @ Finger Lakes Museum

8th Annual Bird Walk @ Finger Lakes Museum

Registration required....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News